Read This Before You Buy King’s Flair International (Holdings) Limited (HKG:6822) Because Of Its P/E Ratio

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll look at King’s Flair International (Holdings) Limited’s (HKG:6822) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company’s share price. Based on the last twelve months, King’s Flair International (Holdings)’s P/E ratio is 7.27. In other words, at today’s prices, investors are paying HK$7.27 for every HK$1 in prior year profit.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for King’s Flair International (Holdings):

P/E of 7.27 = HK$1.49 ÷ HK$0.21 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each HK$1 the company has earned over the last year. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the ‘E’ decreases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

It’s great to see that King’s Flair International (Holdings) grew EPS by 20% in the last year. In contrast, EPS has decreased by 31%, annually, over 5 years.

How Does King’s Flair International (Holdings)’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (11.8) for companies in the consumer durables industry is higher than King’s Flair International (Holdings)’s P/E.

King’s Flair International (Holdings)’s P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with King’s Flair International (Holdings), it’s quite possible it could surprise on the upside. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does King’s Flair International (Holdings)’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

King’s Flair International (Holdings) has net cash of HK$490m. That should lead to a higher P/E than if it did have debt, because its strong balance sheets gives it more options.

The Verdict On King’s Flair International (Holdings)’s P/E Ratio

King’s Flair International (Holdings) has a P/E of 7.3. That’s below the average in the HK market, which is 10.7. The net cash position gives plenty of options to the business, and the recent improvement in EPS is good to see. The relatively low P/E ratio implies the market is pessimistic.