Read This Before You Buy Koh Brothers Group Limited (SGX:K75) Because Of Its P/E Ratio

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll look at Koh Brothers Group Limited's (SGX:K75) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. What is Koh Brothers Group's P/E ratio? Well, based on the last twelve months it is 14.07. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 7.1%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Koh Brothers Group:

P/E of 14.07 = SGD0.21 ÷ SGD0.01 (Based on the year to September 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

Does Koh Brothers Group Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. The image below shows that Koh Brothers Group has a lower P/E than the average (15.3) P/E for companies in the construction industry.

Koh Brothers Group's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with Koh Brothers Group, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the 'E' in the equation. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

Koh Brothers Group shrunk earnings per share by 61% over the last year. And over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have decreased 26% annually. This could justify a pessimistic P/E.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Is Debt Impacting Koh Brothers Group's P/E?

Koh Brothers Group's net debt is considerable, at 287% of its market cap. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you must keep in mind that these debt levels would usually warrant a relatively low P/E.

The Verdict On Koh Brothers Group's P/E Ratio

Koh Brothers Group's P/E is 14.1 which is about average (13.2) in the SG market. With meaningful debt, and no earnings per share growth last year, even an average P/E indicates that the market a significant improvement from the business.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. People often underestimate remarkable growth -- so investors can make money when fast growth is not fully appreciated. Although we don't have analyst forecasts you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.