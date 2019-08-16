Read This Before You Buy Krishana Phoschem Limited (NSE:KRISHANA) Because Of Its P/E Ratio

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we'll show how Krishana Phoschem Limited's (NSE:KRISHANA) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. What is Krishana Phoschem's P/E ratio? Well, based on the last twelve months it is 8.72. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying ₹8.72 for every ₹1 in prior year profit.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Krishana Phoschem:

P/E of 8.72 = ₹50.5 ÷ ₹5.79 (Based on the year to March 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each ₹1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

Does Krishana Phoschem Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. If you look at the image below, you can see Krishana Phoschem has a lower P/E than the average (11.8) in the chemicals industry classification.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Krishana Phoschem shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Since the market seems unimpressed with Krishana Phoschem, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

In the last year, Krishana Phoschem grew EPS like Taylor Swift grew her fan base back in 2010; the 307% gain was both fast and well deserved. The sweetener is that the annual five year growth rate of 16% is also impressive. With that kind of growth rate we would generally expect a high P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

Is Debt Impacting Krishana Phoschem's P/E?

Krishana Phoschem's net debt equates to 31% of its market capitalization. While that's enough to warrant consideration, it doesn't really concern us.

The Bottom Line On Krishana Phoschem's P/E Ratio

Krishana Phoschem's P/E is 8.7 which is below average (13.5) in the IN market. The EPS growth last year was strong, and debt levels are quite reasonable. If it continues to grow, then the current low P/E may prove to be unjustified.