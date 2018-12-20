Read This Before You Buy Latteys Industries Limited (NSE:LATTEYS) Because Of Its P/E Ratio

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use Latteys Industries Limited’s (NSE:LATTEYS) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Latteys Industries has a price to earnings ratio of 10.45, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay ₹10.45 for every ₹1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Latteys Industries:

P/E of 10.45 = ₹57.5 ÷ ₹5.5 (Based on the year to March 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. That’s because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the ‘E’ in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Notably, Latteys Industries grew EPS by a whopping 32% in the last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 57%. With that performance, I would expect it to have an above average P/E ratio.

How Does Latteys Industries’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (19.7) for companies in the machinery industry is higher than Latteys Industries’s P/E.

Latteys Industries’s P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with Latteys Industries, it’s quite possible it could surprise on the upside. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future), by taking on debt (or spending its remaining cash).

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting Latteys Industries’s P/E?

Latteys Industries has net debt worth 45% of its market capitalization. This is a reasonably significant level of debt — all else being equal you’d expect a much lower P/E than if it had net cash.

The Bottom Line On Latteys Industries’s P/E Ratio

Latteys Industries has a P/E of 10.5. That’s below the average in the IN market, which is 17.2. The EPS growth last year was strong, and debt levels are quite reasonable. If the company can continue to grow earnings, then the current P/E may be unjustifiably low.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. If it is underestimating a company, investors can make money by buying and holding the shares until the market corrects itself. Although we don’t have analyst forecasts, you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.