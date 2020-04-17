Read This Before You Buy Magnus Concordia Group Limited (HKG:1172) Because Of Its P/E Ratio

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll show how you can use Magnus Concordia Group Limited's (HKG:1172) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Based on the last twelve months, Magnus Concordia Group's P/E ratio is 10.62. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 9.4%.

See our latest analysis for Magnus Concordia Group

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Magnus Concordia Group:

P/E of 10.62 = HK$0.091 ÷ HK$0.009 (Based on the year to September 2019.)

(Note: the above calculation results may not be precise due to rounding.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each HK$1 of company earnings. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

Does Magnus Concordia Group Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (10.7) for companies in the commercial services industry is roughly the same as Magnus Concordia Group's P/E.

SEHK:1172 Price Estimation Relative to Market April 17th 2020 More

That indicates that the market expects Magnus Concordia Group will perform roughly in line with other companies in its industry. The company could surprise by performing better than average, in the future. Checking factors such as director buying and selling. could help you form your own view on if that will happen.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Magnus Concordia Group's earnings made like a rocket, taking off 83% last year. And earnings per share have improved by 43% annually, over the last three years. So we'd absolutely expect it to have a relatively high P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does Magnus Concordia Group's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Net debt is 36% of Magnus Concordia Group's market cap. While that's enough to warrant consideration, it doesn't really concern us.

The Bottom Line On Magnus Concordia Group's P/E Ratio

Magnus Concordia Group's P/E is 10.6 which is above average (9.5) in its market. While the company does use modest debt, its recent earnings growth is superb. So to be frank we are not surprised it has a high P/E ratio.