Read This Before You Buy Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited (NSE:MHRIL) Because Of Its P/E Ratio

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited’s (NSE:MHRIL) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Based on the last twelve months, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India’s P/E ratio is 19.77. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 5.1%.

How Do You Calculate Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India’s P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India:

P/E of 19.77 = ₹197.55 ÷ ₹9.99 (Based on the year to March 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. When earnings grow, the ‘E’ increases, over time. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others — and that may attract buyers.

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India shrunk earnings per share by 11% over the last year. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 10%.

How Does Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. If you look at the image below, you can see Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India has a lower P/E than the average (25.9) in the hospitality industry classification.

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India’s P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India, it’s quite possible it could surprise on the upside. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don’t forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Is Debt Impacting Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India’s P/E?

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India’s net debt is 11% of its market cap. This could bring some additional risk, and reduce the number of investment options for management; worth remembering if you compare its P/E to businesses without debt.

The Verdict On Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India’s P/E Ratio

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India has a P/E of 19.8. That’s higher than the average in the IN market, which is 17. With a bit of debt, but a lack of recent growth, it’s safe to say the market is expecting improved profit performance from the company, in the next few years.