Read This Before You Buy Man Yue Technology Holdings Limited (HKG:894) Because Of Its P/E Ratio

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use Man Yue Technology Holdings Limited’s (HKG:894) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Man Yue Technology Holdings has a price to earnings ratio of 5.77, based on the last twelve months. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 17%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Man Yue Technology Holdings:

P/E of 5.77 = HK$0.71 ÷ HK$0.12 (Based on the year to June 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. All else being equal, it’s better to pay a low price — but as Warren Buffett said, ‘It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.’

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. That’s because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the ‘E’ in the equation. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others — and that may attract buyers.

It’s nice to see that Man Yue Technology Holdings grew EPS by a stonking 80% in the last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 3 years is 110%. With that performance, I would expect it to have an above average P/E ratio. In contrast, EPS has decreased by 15%, annually, over 5 years.

How Does Man Yue Technology Holdings’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. The image below shows that Man Yue Technology Holdings has a lower P/E than the average (8.1) P/E for companies in the electronic industry.

SEHK:894 PE PEG Gauge January 26th 19 More

Man Yue Technology Holdings’s P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don’t forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future), by taking on debt (or spending its remaining cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Is Debt Impacting Man Yue Technology Holdings’s P/E?

Man Yue Technology Holdings has net debt worth a very significant 202% of its market capitalization. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you must keep in mind that these debt levels would usually warrant a relatively low P/E.

The Verdict On Man Yue Technology Holdings’s P/E Ratio

Man Yue Technology Holdings has a P/E of 5.8. That’s below the average in the HK market, which is 10.3. The company has a meaningful amount of debt on the balance sheet, but that should not eclipse the solid earnings growth. If it continues to grow, then the current low P/E may prove to be unjustified.