Read This Before You Buy Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group S.p.A. (BIT:MZB) Because Of Its P/E Ratio

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group S.p.A.’s (BIT:MZB) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group has a price to earnings ratio of 8.86, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 11%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group:

P/E of 8.86 = €5.73 ÷ €0.65 (Based on the year to September 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each €1 of company earnings. That isn’t a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business’s prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. When earnings grow, the ‘E’ increases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others — and that may attract buyers.

It’s nice to see that Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group grew EPS by a stonking 56% in the last year. And earnings per share have improved by 5.1% annually, over the last five years. I’d therefore be a little surprised if its P/E ratio was not relatively high.

How Does Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (15.9) for companies in the food industry is higher than Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group’s P/E.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don’t Consider The Balance Sheet

Don’t forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Is Debt Impacting Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group’s P/E?

Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group has net debt worth a very significant 105% of its market capitalization. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you must keep in mind that these debt levels would usually warrant a relatively low P/E.

The Bottom Line On Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group’s P/E Ratio

Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group’s P/E is 8.9 which is below average (14.2) in the IT market. While the EPS growth last year was strong, the significant debt levels reduce the number of options available to management. If it continues to grow, then the current low P/E may prove to be unjustified.