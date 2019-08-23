Read This Before You Buy MaxiTRANS Industries Limited (ASX:MXI) Because Of Its P/E Ratio

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to MaxiTRANS Industries Limited's (ASX:MXI), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. What is MaxiTRANS Industries's P/E ratio? Well, based on the last twelve months it is 9.39. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying A$9.39 for every A$1 in prior year profit.

See our latest analysis for MaxiTRANS Industries

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for MaxiTRANS Industries:

P/E of 9.39 = A$0.28 ÷ A$0.030 (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

Does MaxiTRANS Industries Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (17) for companies in the machinery industry is higher than MaxiTRANS Industries's P/E.

ASX:MXI Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 23rd 2019 More

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that MaxiTRANS Industries shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Since the market seems unimpressed with MaxiTRANS Industries, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

MaxiTRANS Industries's earnings per share fell by 51% in the last twelve months. But it has grown its earnings per share by 6.9% per year over the last three years. And EPS is down 25% a year, over the last 5 years. This growth rate might warrant a below average P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

So What Does MaxiTRANS Industries's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

With net cash of AU$9.4m, MaxiTRANS Industries has a very strong balance sheet, which may be important for its business. Having said that, at 18% of its market capitalization the cash hoard would contribute towards a higher P/E ratio.

The Bottom Line On MaxiTRANS Industries's P/E Ratio