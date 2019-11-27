Read This Before You Buy Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (HKG:1316) Because Of Its P/E Ratio

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll show how you can use Nexteer Automotive Group Limited's (HKG:1316) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Nexteer Automotive Group has a P/E ratio of 7.41, based on the last twelve months. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying HK$7.41 for every HK$1 in prior year profit.

How Do I Calculate Nexteer Automotive Group's Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share (in the reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Nexteer Automotive Group:

P/E of 7.41 = HK$0.92 (Note: this is the share price in the reporting currency, namely, USD ) ÷ HK$0.12 (Based on the year to June 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each HK$1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Does Nexteer Automotive Group's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. The image below shows that Nexteer Automotive Group has a lower P/E than the average (9.6) P/E for companies in the auto components industry.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Nexteer Automotive Group shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Nexteer Automotive Group shrunk earnings per share by 16% over the last year. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 16%.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

So What Does Nexteer Automotive Group's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Nexteer Automotive Group has net cash of US$247m. This is fairly high at 11% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Bottom Line On Nexteer Automotive Group's P/E Ratio

Nexteer Automotive Group has a P/E of 7.4. That's below the average in the HK market, which is 10.3. The recent drop in earnings per share would make investors cautious, but the net cash position means the company has time to improve: if so, the low P/E could be an opportunity.