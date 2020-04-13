Read This Before You Buy Olympique Lyonnais Groupe SA (EPA:OLG) Because Of Its P/E Ratio

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll show how you can use Olympique Lyonnais Groupe SA's (EPA:OLG) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Olympique Lyonnais Groupe has a price to earnings ratio of 20.43, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 4.9%.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Olympique Lyonnais Groupe:

P/E of 20.43 = €2.200 ÷ €0.108 (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

(Note: the above calculation results may not be precise due to rounding.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each €1 of company earnings. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Does Olympique Lyonnais Groupe's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (25.6) for companies in the entertainment industry is higher than Olympique Lyonnais Groupe's P/E.

ENXTPA:OLG Price Estimation Relative to Market April 13th 2020 More

This suggests that market participants think Olympique Lyonnais Groupe will underperform other companies in its industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Olympique Lyonnais Groupe shrunk earnings per share by 62% over the last year.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

How Does Olympique Lyonnais Groupe's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Net debt totals a substantial 231% of Olympique Lyonnais Groupe's market cap. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you must keep in mind that these debt levels would usually warrant a relatively low P/E.

The Verdict On Olympique Lyonnais Groupe's P/E Ratio

Olympique Lyonnais Groupe trades on a P/E ratio of 20.4, which is above its market average of 14.1. With meaningful debt and a lack of recent earnings growth, the market has high expectations that the business will earn more in the future.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.