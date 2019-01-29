Read This Before You Buy PC Partner Group Limited (HKG:1263) Because Of Its P/E Ratio

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how PC Partner Group Limited’s (HKG:1263) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. PC Partner Group has a P/E ratio of 2.2, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 45%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for PC Partner Group:

P/E of 2.2 = HK$3.12 ÷ HK$1.42 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. All else being equal, it’s better to pay a low price — but as Warren Buffett said, ‘It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.’

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. Earnings growth means that in the future the ‘E’ will be higher. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

PC Partner Group increased earnings per share by a whopping 284% last year. And earnings per share have improved by 56% annually, over the last five years. I’d therefore be a little surprised if its P/E ratio was not relatively high.

How Does PC Partner Group’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. If you look at the image below, you can see PC Partner Group has a lower P/E than the average (8.7) in the tech industry classification.

PC Partner Group’s P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with PC Partner Group, it’s quite possible it could surprise on the upside. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The ‘Price’ in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does PC Partner Group’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Net debt totals 56% of PC Partner Group’s market cap. This is a reasonably significant level of debt — all else being equal you’d expect a much lower P/E than if it had net cash.

The Bottom Line On PC Partner Group’s P/E Ratio

PC Partner Group trades on a P/E ratio of 2.2, which is below the HK market average of 10.3. While the EPS growth last year was strong, the significant debt levels reduce the number of options available to management. If the company can continue to grow earnings, then the current P/E may be unjustifiably low.