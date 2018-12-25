Read This Before You Buy A.Plus Group Holdings Limited (HKG:8251) Because Of Its P/E Ratio

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll look at A.Plus Group Holdings Limited’s (HKG:8251) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company’s share price. A.Plus Group Holdings has a P/E ratio of 7.72, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay HK$7.72 for every HK$1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for A.Plus Group Holdings:

P/E of 7.72 = HK$0.81 ÷ HK$0.10 (Based on the year to September 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That isn’t a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business’s prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. Earnings growth means that in the future the ‘E’ will be higher. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others — and that may attract buyers.

Most would be impressed by A.Plus Group Holdings earnings growth of 24% in the last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 20%. With that performance, you might expect an above average P/E ratio.

How Does A.Plus Group Holdings’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. If you look at the image below, you can see A.Plus Group Holdings has a lower P/E than the average (12.9) in the commercial services industry classification.

SEHK:8251 PE PEG Gauge December 25th 18 More

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that A.Plus Group Holdings shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don’t forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does A.Plus Group Holdings’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

The extra options and safety that comes with A.Plus Group Holdings’s HK$125m net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Verdict On A.Plus Group Holdings’s P/E Ratio

A.Plus Group Holdings has a P/E of 7.7. That’s below the average in the HK market, which is 10.3. It grew its EPS nicely over the last year, and the healthy balance sheet implies there is more potential for growth. The below average P/E ratio suggests that market participants don’t believe the strong growth will continue.