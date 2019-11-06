Read This Before You Buy Prakash Industries Limited (NSE:PRAKASH) Because Of Its P/E Ratio

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. We'll show how you can use Prakash Industries Limited's (NSE:PRAKASH) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Prakash Industries has a price to earnings ratio of 2.04, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay ₹2.04 for every ₹1 in trailing yearly profits.

Check out our latest analysis for Prakash Industries

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Prakash Industries:

P/E of 2.04 = ₹52.15 ÷ ₹25.53 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

Does Prakash Industries Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (8.7) for companies in the metals and mining industry is higher than Prakash Industries's P/E.

NSEI:PRAKASH Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 6th 2019 More

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Prakash Industries shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Prakash Industries shrunk earnings per share by 18% over the last year. But it has grown its earnings per share by 12% per year over the last five years.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Prakash Industries's Balance Sheet

Net debt totals 69% of Prakash Industries's market cap. This is enough debt that you'd have to make some adjustments before using the P/E ratio to compare it to a company with net cash.

The Bottom Line On Prakash Industries's P/E Ratio

Prakash Industries's P/E is 2.0 which is below average (13.5) in the IN market. Given meaningful debt, and a lack of recent growth, the market looks to be extrapolating this recent performance; reflecting low expectations for the future.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.