Read This Before You Buy Public Joint-Stock Company Lenenergo (MCX:LSNG) Because Of Its P/E Ratio

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use Public Joint-Stock Company Lenenergo’s (MCX:LSNG) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Lenenergo has a price to earnings ratio of 4.81, based on the last twelve months. In other words, at today’s prices, investors are paying RUB4.81 for every RUB1 in prior year profit.

How Do I Calculate Lenenergo’s Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Lenenergo:

P/E of 4.81 = RUB5.88 ÷ RUB1.22 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each RUB1 of company earnings. That isn’t necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. That’s because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the ‘E’ in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others — and that may attract buyers.

It’s great to see that Lenenergo grew EPS by 16% in the last year. And earnings per share have improved by 20% annually, over the last five years. This could arguably justify a relatively high P/E ratio.

How Does Lenenergo’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. The image below shows that Lenenergo has a lower P/E than the average (6) P/E for companies in the electric utilities industry.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Lenenergo shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Since the market seems unimpressed with Lenenergo, it’s quite possible it could surprise on the upside. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does Lenenergo’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Net debt totals 44% of Lenenergo’s market cap. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you should absolutely keep in mind it has significant borrowings.

The Bottom Line On Lenenergo’s P/E Ratio

Lenenergo has a P/E of 4.8. That’s below the average in the RU market, which is 7.2. The company hasn’t stretched its balance sheet, and earnings growth was good last year. The low P/E ratio suggests current market expectations are muted, implying these levels of growth will not continue.