Read This Before You Buy Public Joint Stock Company KuibyshevAzot (MCX:KAZT) Because Of Its P/E Ratio

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use Public Joint Stock Company KuibyshevAzot’s (MCX:KAZT) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. KuibyshevAzot has a price to earnings ratio of 6.48, based on the last twelve months. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 15%.

How Do I Calculate KuibyshevAzot’s Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for KuibyshevAzot:

P/E of 6.48 = RUB106 ÷ RUB16.35 (Based on the year to June 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each RUB1 the company has earned over the last year. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the ‘E’ decreases, over time. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

KuibyshevAzot saw earnings per share decrease by 23% last year. But EPS is up 22% over the last 5 years. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 9.1% per year over the last three years. This growth rate might warrant a low P/E ratio. This could justify a low P/E.

How Does KuibyshevAzot’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. If you look at the image below, you can see KuibyshevAzot has a lower P/E than the average (10.4) in the chemicals industry classification.

This suggests that market participants think KuibyshevAzot will underperform other companies in its industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with KuibyshevAzot, it’s quite possible it could surprise on the upside. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The ‘Price’ in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future), by taking on debt (or spending its remaining cash).

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does KuibyshevAzot’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

KuibyshevAzot has net debt worth a very significant 109% of its market capitalization. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you must keep in mind that these debt levels would usually warrant a relatively low P/E.

The Bottom Line On KuibyshevAzot’s P/E Ratio

KuibyshevAzot trades on a P/E ratio of 6.5, which is fairly close to the RU market average of 6.8. With significant debt and no EPS growth last year, the P/E suggests shareholders are expecting higher profit in the future.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, ‘In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.’ We don’t have analyst forecasts, but you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.