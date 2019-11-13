Read This Before You Buy Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Because Of Its P/E Ratio

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll look at Rocky Brands, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:RCKY) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. Rocky Brands has a P/E ratio of 13.61, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay $13.61 for every $1 in trailing yearly profits.

Check out our latest analysis for Rocky Brands

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Rocky Brands:

P/E of 13.61 = $29.41 ÷ $2.16 (Based on the year to September 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Does Rocky Brands's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. If you look at the image below, you can see Rocky Brands has a lower P/E than the average (17.9) in the luxury industry classification.

NasdaqGS:RCKY Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 13th 2019 More

Rocky Brands's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Rocky Brands increased earnings per share by 4.4% last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 18% per year over the last five years.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Is Debt Impacting Rocky Brands's P/E?

The extra options and safety that comes with Rocky Brands's US$6.4m net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Bottom Line On Rocky Brands's P/E Ratio

Rocky Brands trades on a P/E ratio of 13.6, which is below the US market average of 18.2. EPS was up modestly better over the last twelve months. And the healthy balance sheet means the company can sustain growth while the P/E suggests shareholders don't think it will.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine. So this free report on the analyst consensus forecasts could help you make a master move on this stock.