Read This Before You Buy Sangam (India) Limited (NSE:SANGAMIND) Because Of Its P/E Ratio

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll look at Sangam (India) Limited’s (NSE:SANGAMIND) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company’s share price. Sangam (India) has a price to earnings ratio of 11.27, based on the last twelve months. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 8.9%.

Check out our latest analysis for Sangam (India)

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Sangam (India):

P/E of 11.27 = ₹81.85 ÷ ₹7.26 (Based on the year to March 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each ₹1 of company earnings. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the ‘E’ decreases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

Sangam (India) shrunk earnings per share by 46% over the last year. But it has grown its earnings per share by 5.5% per year over the last five years. And over the longer term (3 years) earnings per share have decreased 12% annually. This might lead to low expectations.

How Does Sangam (India)’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. If you look at the image below, you can see Sangam (India) has a lower P/E than the average (13.3) in the luxury industry classification.

NSEI:SANGAMIND PE PEG Gauge January 2nd 19 More

This suggests that market participants think Sangam (India) will underperform other companies in its industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Sangam (India)’s Balance Sheet

Sangam (India) has net debt worth a very significant 281% of its market capitalization. This is a relatively high level of debt, so the stock probably deserves a relatively low P/E ratio. Keep that in mind when comparing it to other companies.

The Bottom Line On Sangam (India)’s P/E Ratio

Sangam (India) has a P/E of 11.3. That’s below the average in the IN market, which is 17.2. Given meaningful debt, and a lack of recent growth, the market looks to be extrapolating this recent performance; reflecting low expectations for the future.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, ‘In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.’ We don’t have analyst forecasts, but shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.