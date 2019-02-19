Read This Before You Buy Supreme Engineering Limited (NSE:SUPREMEENG) Because Of Its P/E Ratio

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how Supreme Engineering Limited’s (NSE:SUPREMEENG) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Supreme Engineering has a P/E ratio of 7.86, based on the last twelve months. In other words, at today’s prices, investors are paying ₹7.86 for every ₹1 in prior year profit.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Supreme Engineering:

P/E of 7.86 = ₹25.5 ÷ ₹3.24 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each ₹1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn’t a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business’s prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. That’s because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the ‘E’ in the equation. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Supreme Engineering saw earnings per share improve by -3.3% last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 38%.

How Does Supreme Engineering’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (9.9) for companies in the metals and mining industry is higher than Supreme Engineering’s P/E.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Supreme Engineering shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does Supreme Engineering’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Net debt totals 64% of Supreme Engineering’s market cap. This is enough debt that you’d have to make some adjustments before using the P/E ratio to compare it to a company with net cash.

The Verdict On Supreme Engineering’s P/E Ratio

Supreme Engineering has a P/E of 7.9. That’s below the average in the IN market, which is 15.2. While the recent EPS growth is a positive, the significant amount of debt on the balance sheet may be contributing to pessimistic market expectations.