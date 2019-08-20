Read This Before You Buy Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Because Of Its P/E Ratio

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll show how you can use Toll Brothers, Inc.'s (NYSE:TOL) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Toll Brothers has a P/E ratio of 7.24, based on the last twelve months. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 14%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Toll Brothers:

P/E of 7.24 = $36.41 ÷ $5.03 (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each $1 of company earnings. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

Does Toll Brothers Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. If you look at the image below, you can see Toll Brothers has a lower P/E than the average (11.4) in the consumer durables industry classification.

NYSE:TOL Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 20th 2019

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Toll Brothers shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Since the market seems unimpressed with Toll Brothers, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Toll Brothers increased earnings per share by a whopping 36% last year. And earnings per share have improved by 28% annually, over the last five years. With that performance, I would expect it to have an above average P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

So What Does Toll Brothers's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Toll Brothers's net debt is 52% of its market cap. This is enough debt that you'd have to make some adjustments before using the P/E ratio to compare it to a company with net cash.

The Bottom Line On Toll Brothers's P/E Ratio

Toll Brothers's P/E is 7.2 which is below average (17.4) in the US market. The company has a meaningful amount of debt on the balance sheet, but that should not eclipse the solid earnings growth. The low P/E ratio suggests current market expectations are muted, implying these levels of growth will not continue.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. If the reality for a company is not as bad as the P/E ratio indicates, then the share price should increase as the market realizes this.