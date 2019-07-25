Read This Before You Buy UOB-Kay Hian Holdings Limited (SGX:U10) Because Of Its P/E Ratio

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. To keep it practical, we'll show how UOB-Kay Hian Holdings Limited's (SGX:U10) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Looking at earnings over the last twelve months, UOB-Kay Hian Holdings has a P/E ratio of 15.85. That means that at current prices, buyers pay SGD15.85 for every SGD1 in trailing yearly profits.

See our latest analysis for UOB-Kay Hian Holdings

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for UOB-Kay Hian Holdings:

P/E of 15.85 = SGD1.23 ÷ SGD0.078 (Based on the year to March 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Does UOB-Kay Hian Holdings's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. The image below shows that UOB-Kay Hian Holdings has a lower P/E than the average (23.2) P/E for companies in the capital markets industry.

SGX:U10 Price Estimation Relative to Market, July 25th 2019 More

This suggests that market participants think UOB-Kay Hian Holdings will underperform other companies in its industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the 'E' will be lower. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

UOB-Kay Hian Holdings saw earnings per share decrease by 25% last year. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 6.6% per year over the last five years. This might lead to muted expectations.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does UOB-Kay Hian Holdings's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

UOB-Kay Hian Holdings's net debt equates to 37% of its market capitalization. While that's enough to warrant consideration, it doesn't really concern us.

The Bottom Line On UOB-Kay Hian Holdings's P/E Ratio

UOB-Kay Hian Holdings's P/E is 15.8 which is above average (13.1) in its market. With a bit of debt, but a lack of recent growth, it's safe to say the market is expecting improved profit performance from the company, in the next few years.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.' We don't have analyst forecasts, but you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.