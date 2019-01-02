Read This Before You Buy Vijaya Bank (NSE:VIJAYABANK) Because Of Its P/E Ratio

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll look at Vijaya Bank’s (NSE:VIJAYABANK) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company’s share price. Vijaya Bank has a price to earnings ratio of 10.78, based on the last twelve months. In other words, at today’s prices, investors are paying ₹10.78 for every ₹1 in prior year profit.

How Do I Calculate Vijaya Bank’s Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Vijaya Bank:

P/E of 10.78 = ₹50.9 ÷ ₹4.72 (Based on the year to September 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. All else being equal, it’s better to pay a low price — but as Warren Buffett said, ‘It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.’

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. Earnings growth means that in the future the ‘E’ will be higher. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others — and that may attract buyers.

Vijaya Bank shrunk earnings per share by 46% over the last year. But over the longer term (3 years), earnings per share have increased by 12%. And over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have decreased 3.1% annually. This growth rate might warrant a below average P/E ratio.

How Does Vijaya Bank’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. If you look at the image below, you can see Vijaya Bank has a lower P/E than the average (21.8) in the banks industry classification.

NSEI:VIJAYABANK PE PEG Gauge January 2nd 19

Vijaya Bank’s P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don’t forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future), by taking on debt (or spending its remaining cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does Vijaya Bank’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

The extra options and safety that comes with Vijaya Bank’s ₹11b net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Bottom Line On Vijaya Bank’s P/E Ratio

Vijaya Bank trades on a P/E ratio of 10.8, which is below the IN market average of 17.2. The recent drop in earnings per share would almost certainly temper expectations, the healthy balance sheet means the company retains potential for future growth. If that occurs, the current low P/E could prove to be temporary.