Read This Before You Buy Viva Biotech Holdings (HKG:1873) Because Of Its P/E Ratio

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to Viva Biotech Holdings's (HKG:1873), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. Looking at earnings over the last twelve months, Viva Biotech Holdings has a P/E ratio of 22.79. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying HK$22.79 for every HK$1 in prior year profit.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price (in reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Viva Biotech Holdings:

P/E of 22.79 = CN¥4.326 ÷ CN¥0.190 (Based on the year to December 2019.)

(Note: the above calculation uses the share price in the reporting currency, namely CNY and the calculation results may not be precise due to rounding.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Does Viva Biotech Holdings's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. The image below shows that Viva Biotech Holdings has a lower P/E than the average (39.7) P/E for companies in the life sciences industry.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Viva Biotech Holdings shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Since the market seems unimpressed with Viva Biotech Holdings, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Viva Biotech Holdings's earnings made like a rocket, taking off 127% last year. The cherry on top is that the five year growth rate was an impressive 53% per year. So I'd be surprised if the P/E ratio was not above average.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Viva Biotech Holdings's Balance Sheet

With net cash of CN¥932m, Viva Biotech Holdings has a very strong balance sheet, which may be important for its business. Having said that, at 14% of its market capitalization the cash hoard would contribute towards a higher P/E ratio.