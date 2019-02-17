Read This Before You Buy Zhou Hei Ya International Holdings Company Limited (HKG:1458) Because Of Its P/E Ratio

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use Zhou Hei Ya International Holdings Company Limited’s (HKG:1458) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Zhou Hei Ya International Holdings has a P/E ratio of 11.08, based on the last twelve months. In other words, at today’s prices, investors are paying HK$11.08 for every HK$1 in prior year profit.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price (in reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Zhou Hei Ya International Holdings:

P/E of 11.08 = CN¥3.22 (Note: this is the share price in the reporting currency, namely, CNY ) ÷ CN¥0.29 (Based on the year to June 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That isn’t necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. That’s because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the ‘E’ in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Zhou Hei Ya International Holdings’s earnings per share fell by 13% in the last twelve months.

How Does Zhou Hei Ya International Holdings’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (13) for companies in the food industry is higher than Zhou Hei Ya International Holdings’s P/E.

Zhou Hei Ya International Holdings’s P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don’t Consider The Balance Sheet

Don’t forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Zhou Hei Ya International Holdings’s Balance Sheet

Zhou Hei Ya International Holdings has net cash of CN¥2.6b. That should lead to a higher P/E than if it did have debt, because its strong balance sheets gives it more options.

The Bottom Line On Zhou Hei Ya International Holdings’s P/E Ratio

Zhou Hei Ya International Holdings trades on a P/E ratio of 11.1, which is fairly close to the HK market average of 10.5. While the absence of growth in the last year is probably causing a degree of pessimism, the relatively strong balance sheet will allow the company to weather a storm; so it isn’t very surprising to see that it has a P/E ratio close to the market average.