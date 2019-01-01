Read This Before Buying AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) Shares

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO).

What Is Insider Buying?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Colombia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

Check out our latest analysis for AGCO

AGCO Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by Senior VP & GM of Asia Gary Collar for US$197k worth of shares, at about US$66.90 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$54.68. They might be selling for a variety of reasons, but it’s hard to argue this is a bullish sign. We usually pause to reflect on the potential that a stock has a high valuation, if insiders have been selling at around the current price.

We note that in the last year insiders divested 11.17k shares for a total of US$703k. In total, AGCO insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. They sold for an average price of about US$62.98. It’s not particularly great to see insiders were selling shares around current prices. But we don’t put too much weight on the insider selling, since sellers could have personal reasons. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:AGCO Insider Trading January 1st 19 More

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insiders at AGCO Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at AGCO. In total, Gary Collar sold US$117k worth of shares in that time, and we didn’t record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it’s hard to argue that all the directors think that the shares are a bargain.

Does AGCO Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it’s a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. AGCO insiders own about US$66m worth of shares (which is 1.5% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The AGCO Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven’t been buying. And there weren’t any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But it is good to see that AGCO is growing earnings. While insiders do own shares, they don’t own a heap, and they have been selling. We’d think twice before buying! If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.