Read This Before Buying Aries Agro Limited (NSE:ARIES) For Its Dividend

Could Aries Agro Limited (NSE:ARIES) be an attractive dividend share to own for the long haul? Investors are often drawn to strong companies with the idea of reinvesting the dividends. Yet sometimes, investors buy a popular dividend stock because of its yield, and then lose money if the company's dividend doesn't live up to expectations.

With a eight-year payment history and a 3.7% yield, many investors probably find Aries Agro intriguing. We'd agree the yield does look enticing. Remember though, given the recent drop in its share price, Aries Agro's yield will look higher, even though the market may now be expecting a decline in its long-term prospects. Before you buy any stock for its dividend however, you should always remember Warren Buffett's two rules: 1) Don't lose money, and 2) Remember rule #1. We'll run through some checks below to help with this.

Explore this interactive chart for our latest analysis on Aries Agro!

NSEI:ARIES Historical Dividend Yield, August 26th 2019 More

Payout ratios

Dividends are usually paid out of company earnings. If a company is paying more than it earns, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Comparing dividend payments to a company's net profit after tax is a simple way of reality-checking whether a dividend is sustainable. In the last year, Aries Agro paid out 22% of its profit as dividends. Given the low payout ratio, it is hard to envision the dividend coming under threat, barring a catastrophe.

Is Aries Agro's Balance Sheet Risky?

As Aries Agro has a meaningful amount of debt, we need to check its balance sheet to see if the company might have debt risks. A quick check of its financial situation can be done with two ratios: net debt divided by EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation), and net interest cover. Net debt to EBITDA measures total debt load relative to company earnings (lower = less debt), while net interest cover measures the ability to pay interest on the debt (higher = greater ability to pay interest costs). With net debt of 3.61 times its EBITDA, investors are starting to take on a meaningful amount of risk, should the business enter a downturn.

Net interest cover can be calculated by dividing earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) by the company's net interest expense. Interest cover of 1.49 times its interest expense is starting to become a concern for Aries Agro, and be aware that lenders may place additional restrictions on the company as well.

Consider getting our latest analysis on Aries Agro's financial position here.

Dividend Volatility

From the perspective of an income investor who wants to earn dividends for many years, there is not much point buying a stock if its dividend is regularly cut or is not reliable. The first recorded dividend for Aries Agro, in the last decade, was eight years ago. It's good to see that Aries Agro has been paying a dividend for a number of years. However, the dividend has been cut at least once in the past, and we're concerned that what has been cut once, could be cut again. During the past eight-year period, the first annual payment was ₹2.00 in 2011, compared to ₹1.80 last year. This works out to be a decline of approximately 1.3% per year over that time. Aries Agro's dividend hasn't shrunk linearly at 1.3% per annum, but the CAGR is a useful estimate of the historical rate of change.