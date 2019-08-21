Read This Before Buying Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) For Its Dividend

Today we'll take a closer look at Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) from a dividend investor's perspective. Owning a strong business and reinvesting the dividends is widely seen as an attractive way of growing your wealth. On the other hand, investors have been known to buy a stock because of its yield, and then lose money if the company's dividend doesn't live up to expectations.

In this case, Baker Hughes a GE pays a decent-sized 3.4% dividend yield, and has been distributing cash to shareholders for the past two years. A 3.4% yield does look good. Could the short payment history hint at future dividend growth? The company also bought back stock equivalent to around 6.6% of market capitalisation this year. There are a few simple ways to reduce the risks of buying Baker Hughes a GE for its dividend, and we'll go through these below.

Payout ratios

Companies (usually) pay dividends out of their earnings. If a company is paying more than it earns, the dividend might have to be cut. As a result, we should always investigate whether a company can afford its dividend, measured as a percentage of a company's net income after tax. Looking at the data, we can see that 205% of Baker Hughes a GE's profits were paid out as dividends in the last 12 months. A payout ratio above 100% is definitely an item of concern, unless there are some other circumstances that would justify it.

Another important check we do is to see if the free cash flow generated is sufficient to pay the dividend. Baker Hughes a GE paid out 63% of its cash flow as dividends last year, which is within a reasonable range for the average corporation. It's disappointing to see that the dividend was not covered by profits, but cash is more important from a dividend sustainability perspective, and Baker Hughes a GE fortunately did generate enough cash to fund its dividend. If executives were to continue paying more in dividends than the company reported in profits, we'd view this as a warning sign. Extraordinarily few companies are capable of persistently paying a dividend that is greater than their profits.

Is Baker Hughes a GE's Balance Sheet Risky?

As Baker Hughes a GE's dividend was not well covered by earnings, we need to check its balance sheet for signs of financial distress. A rough way to check this is with these two simple ratios: a) net debt divided by EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation), and b) net interest cover. Net debt to EBITDA measures total debt load relative to company earnings (lower = less debt), while net interest cover measures the ability to pay interest on the debt (higher = greater ability to pay interest costs). With net debt of 1.41 times its EBITDA, Baker Hughes a GE has an acceptable level of debt.

We calculated its interest cover by measuring its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), and dividing this by the company's net interest expense. Net interest cover of 6.60 times its interest expense appears reasonable for Baker Hughes a GE, although we're conscious that even high interest cover doesn't make a company bulletproof.

