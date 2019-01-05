Read This Before Buying Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Colombia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

Banner Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Director John Layman made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$87k worth of shares at a price of US$58.11 each. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$54.74. They could have a variety of motivations for selling, but it’s still not particularly encouraging to see. We generally tread carefully if insiders have been selling on market, even if they sold slightly above the current price.

We note that in the last year insiders divested 4.81k shares for a total of US$277k. In total, Banner insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The average sell price was around US$57.52. It’s not ideal to see that insiders have sold at around the current price. Since insiders sell for many reasons, we wouldn’t put too much weight on it. You can see the insider transactions over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:BANR Insider Trading January 5th 19 More

Banner Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Banner shares. In total, insiders sold US$126k worth of shares in that time, and we didn’t record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it’s hard to argue that all the directors think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it’s a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Banner insiders own about US$45m worth of shares (which is 2.4% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Banner Tell Us?

Insiders haven’t bought Banner stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn’t show any insider buying. Insiders own shares, but we’re still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We’d think twice before buying! Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Banner, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.