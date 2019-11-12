Read This Before Buying Bellevue Gold Limited (ASX:BGL) Shares

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell Bellevue Gold Limited (ASX:BGL), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.

Bellevue Gold Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The MD & Executive Director, Stephen Parsons, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$2.2m worth of shares at a price of AU$0.57 each. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of AU$0.50. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

In the last twelve months insiders netted AU$4.1m for 6933333 shares sold. Bellevue Gold insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

ASX:BGL Recent Insider Trading, November 12th 2019 More

Does Bellevue Gold Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Bellevue Gold insiders own about AU$40m worth of shares. That equates to 14% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Bellevue Gold Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Bellevue Gold insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. Still, the insider transactions at Bellevue Gold in the last 12 months are not very heartening. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Bellevue Gold, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.