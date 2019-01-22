Read This Before Buying Biffa plc (LON:BIFF) Shares

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell Biffa plc (LON:BIFF), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Columbia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

Biffa Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by Managing Director of Municipal Division Roger Edwards for UK£865k worth of shares, at about UK£2.47 per share. While the sale doesn’t make us feel confident, we do note it was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is UK£1.86. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 115.46k shares worth UK£233k. But insiders sold 436.00k shares worth UK£1.1m. All up, insiders sold more shares in Biffa than they bought, over the last year. They sold for an average price of about UK£2.47. It is certainly not great to see that insiders have sold shares in the company. But the selling was at much higher prices than the current share price (UK£1.86), so it probably doesn’t tell us a lot about the value on offer today. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders at Biffa Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Biffa insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought UK£89k worth of shares. That shows some optimism about the company’s future.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From our data, it seems that Biffa insiders own 0.9% of the company, worth about UK£4.2m. Whilst better than nothing, we’re not overly impressed by these holdings.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Biffa Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. But we can't say the same for the transactions over the last 12 months. We're not thrilled with the relatively low insider ownership and the longer term transaction history. But we like the recent purchasing.