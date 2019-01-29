Read This Before Buying China All Access (Holdings) Limited (HKG:633) Shares

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in China All Access (Holdings) Limited (HKG:633).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

China All Access (Holdings) Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by Founder & Executive Chairman Yuen Chan for HK$824k worth of shares, at about HK$0.72 per share. While the sale doesn’t make us feel confident, we do note it was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is HK$0.34. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Yuen Chan.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

SEHK:633 Insider Trading January 29th 19

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it’s a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. China All Access (Holdings) insiders own about HK$276m worth of shares (which is 42% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The China All Access (Holdings) Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn’t really mean much that no insider has traded China All Access (Holdings) shares in the last quarter. It’s great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back at the last year, we don’t gain confidence from the China All Access (Holdings) insiders selling. Along with insider transactions, I recommend checking if China All Access (Holdings) is growing revenue. This free chart of historic revenue and earnings should make that easy.

