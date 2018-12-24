Read This Before Buying Collins Foods Limited (ASX:CKF) Shares

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Collins Foods Limited (ASX:CKF).

What Is Insider Buying?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Colombia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

Collins Foods Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when MD, CEO & Director Graham Maxwell sold AU$231k worth of shares at a price of AU$6.74 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of AU$6.40. While their view may have changed since the sale, this is not a particularly positive fact. We generally tread carefully if insiders have been selling on market, even if they sold slightly above the current price. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Graham Maxwell.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid AU$44k for 6.69k shares. But they sold 34.22k for AU$231k. The chart below shows insider transactions over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders at Collins Foods Have Sold Stock Recently

We’ve seen more insider selling than insider buying at Collins Foods recently. In total, Graham Maxwell sold AU$231k worth of shares in that time. On the other hand we note Independent Non-Executive Director Bronwyn Morris bought AU$34k worth of shares. Generally this level of net selling might be considered a bit bearish.

Insider Ownership of Collins Foods

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It’s great to see that Collins Foods insiders own 8.4% of the company, worth about AU$61m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Collins Foods Insiders?

The stark truth for Collins Foods is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn’t bring confidence, either. But it is good to see that Collins Foods is growing earnings. Insider ownership isn’t particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We’re in no rush to buy! Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Collins Foods.