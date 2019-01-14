Read This Before Buying AS Company S.A. (ATH:ASCO) For Its Dividend

Dividends can be underrated but they form a large part of investment returns, playing an important role in compounding returns in the long run. Historically, AS Company S.A. (ATH:ASCO) has paid a dividend to shareholders. It currently yields 2.0%. Let’s dig deeper into whether AS should have a place in your portfolio.

5 checks you should use to assess a dividend stock

When researching a dividend stock, I always follow the following screening criteria:

Is its annual yield among the top 25% of dividend-paying companies?

Does it consistently pay out dividends without missing a payment of significantly cutting payout?

Has dividend per share risen in the past couple of years?

Is is able to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings?

Will the company be able to keep paying dividend based on the future earnings growth?

Does AS pass our checks?

AS has a negative payout ratio, which is usually not ideal.

When thinking about whether a dividend is sustainable, another factor to consider is the cash flow. A business with strong cash flow can sustain a higher divided payout ratio than a company with weak cash flow.

If there’s one type of stock you want to be reliable, it’s dividend stocks and their stable income-generating ability. Dividend payments from AS have been volatile in the past 10 years, with some years experiencing significant drops of over 25%. This means that dividend hunters should probably steer clear of the stock, at least for now until the track record improves.

Compared to its peers, AS generates a yield of 2.0%, which is on the low-side for Leisure stocks.

Next Steps:

Now you know to keep in mind the reason why investors should be careful investing in AS for the dividend. On the other hand, if you are not strictly just a dividend investor, the stock could still be offering some interesting investment opportunities. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, you should always research extensively before deciding whether or not a stock is an appropriate investment for you. I always recommend analysing the company’s fundamentals and underlying business before making an investment decision. I’ve put together three essential factors you should look at:

