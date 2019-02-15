Read This Before Buying CRISIL Limited (NSE:CRISIL) Shares

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!
We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in CRISIL Limited (NSE:CRISIL).
What Is Insider Buying?
Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.
We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Columbia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.
CRISIL Insider Transactions Over The Last Year
President of CRISIL Foundation and President of CRISIL Risk & Infrastructure Solutions Ramraj Pai made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for ₹24m worth of shares at a price of ₹1,923 each. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of ₹1,631. While their view may have changed since the sale, this is not a particularly positive fact. Arguably, insider selling at around current prices should give us reason to reflect on whether the stock is fully valued at the moment.
In the last twelve months insiders netted ₹424m for 235.04k shares sold. All up, insiders sold more shares in CRISIL than they bought, over the last year. The sellers received a price of around ₹1,806, on average. It’s not ideal to see that insiders have sold at around the current price. Since insiders sell for many reasons, we wouldn’t put too much weight on it. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!
CRISIL Insiders Are Selling The Stock
The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of CRISIL shares. Specifically, insiders ditched ₹27m worth of shares in that time, and we didn’t record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it’s not the be all and end all.
Insider Ownership of CRISIL
Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It’s great to see that CRISIL insiders own 6.7% of the company, worth about ₹7.9b. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.
What Might The Insider Transactions At CRISIL Tell Us?
Insiders haven’t bought CRISIL stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn’t show any insider buying. But since CRISIL is profitable and growing, we’re not too worried by this. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.
