Read This Before Buying Egan Street Resources Limited (ASX:EGA) Shares

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Egan Street Resources Limited (ASX:EGA).

What Is Insider Buying?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

Check out our latest analysis for Egan Street Resources

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Egan Street Resources

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by Chris Retzos for AU$86k worth of shares, at about AU$0.28 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of AU$0.25. While their view may have changed since the sale, this is not a particularly positive fact. We generally tread carefully if insiders have been selling on market, even if they sold slightly above the current price. Chris Retzos was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

ASX:EGA Insider Trading January 22nd 19 More

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Does Egan Street Resources Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it’s a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Egan Street Resources insiders own 21% of the company, worth about AU$6.9m. We’ve certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Egan Street Resources Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Egan Street Resources insider transactions recently certainly doesn’t bother us. We don’t take much encouragement from the transactions by Egan Street Resources insiders. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. Along with insider transactions, I recommend checking if Egan Street Resources is growing revenue. This free chart of historic revenue and earnings should make that easy.

Of course Egan Street Resources may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



