Read This Before Buying Eon NRG Limited (ASX:E2E) Shares

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Eon NRG Limited (ASX:E2E).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.'

See our latest analysis for Eon NRG

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Eon NRG

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Mark Stowell, for AU$245k worth of shares, at about AU$0.031 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is AU$0.004. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price. Mark Stowell was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 3.8m shares for AU$26k. On the other hand they divested 8.2m shares, for AU$245k. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

ASX:E2E Recent Insider Trading, August 8th 2019 More

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 13% of Eon NRG shares, worth about AU$405k, according to our data. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Do The Eon NRG Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. The insider transactions at Eon NRG are not inspiring us to buy. And we're not picking up on high enough insider ownership to give us any comfort. I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can find historic revenue and earnings in this detailed graph.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.