Read This Before Buying Europris ASA (OB:EPR) Shares

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Europris ASA (OB:EPR).

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Europris

The Human Resource, Petter Wilskow, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for kr1.5m worth of shares at a price of kr26.62 each. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of kr25.28. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern. Petter Wilskow was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months. Notably Petter Wilskow was also the biggest buyer, having purchased kr179k worth of shares.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 7365 shares worth kr179k. But they sold 55000 for kr1.5m. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

OB:EPR Recent Insider Trading, August 8th 2019 More

Does Europris Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From looking at our data, insiders own kr31m worth of Europris stock, about 0.7% of the company. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Do The Europris Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought Europris stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We'd think twice before buying! Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Europris, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.