Read This Before Buying Fidelity's Zero-Fee Funds

There are a few things in life you can expect to get for free: T-shirts, pens, and maybe the occasional koozie. But rarely do financial firms offer to manage your money at no cost at all. That's exactly what Fidelity is doing with its line of zero-fee funds, four index funds that look a lot like some of the most popular funds on the market, with the exception that they cost nothing at all.

It's a loss leader for Fidelity, but it could be a boon for some penny-pinching investors. Here's what you need to know about the four no-minimum, no-fee funds Fidelity will let you buy and hold without paying a dime in expenses.

A fund for (almost) every U.S. stock

Nothing says "index fund" quite like a total market index fund. The Fidelity ZERO Total Market Index Fund (NASDAQMUTFUND: FZROX), and funds like it, essentially invest in every single company listed on U.S. markets with only a few exceptions.

In this case, the fund excludes companies that have a market cap of less than $75 million and six-month trading volume of less than $25 million. Buying shares of smaller companies is hard to do without moving the market, so index funds generally avoid the smallest of public companies. Index funds and "nanocap" companies are like oil and water -- they don't mix very well.

Even so, this fund is as diverse as it gets, given it has about 2,500 holdings. Because it invests more money in the most valuable companies on the market, large-cap stocks make up the majority of its portfolio (the 10 largest stocks make up 18% of the portfolio).

This fund is just like any other fund that bears the "total stock market" or "total market index" name, making it most comparable to a Russell 3000 index fund. When you buy this fund, you own virtually every single U.S.-listed stock in proportion to its worth as a percentage of all U.S.-listed stocks out there. That's why funds like these are the closest thing to truly passive stock investing.

A copycat of the biggest and most popular index funds

It doesn't take much investigative work to figure out that the Fidelity ZERO Large Cap Index Fund (NASDAQMUTFUND: FNILX) is designed to replicate the most popular stock index funds on the market -- S&P 500 index funds. Of course, Fidelity will never advertise it as such, because doing so would require that Fidelity pay a hefty licensing fee to borrow the S&P 500 brand name. (Technically, this fund tracks the nondescript Fidelity U.S. Large Cap Index.)

The case for investing in the S&P 500 is simple: The roughly 500 monstrous companies that make up the index together comprise a little more than 80% of the U.S. stock market's value.

Fidelity's copycat has only a short operating history, but it's managed to perform roughly in line with the S&P 500 over the three-month period since its launch, lagging by about 0.08%. I suspect that the fund's ability to match the returns of the S&P 500 will improve as it grows. At $227 million in assets, it simply doesn't have the scale (yet!) to match the index as well as larger, true S&P 500 funds.

Top off your portfolio with some smaller stocks

An extended-market index fund is typically a complement for another fund. In this case, the Fidelity ZERO Extended Market Index Fund (NASDAQMUTFUND: FZIPX) is meant to be paired with the Fidelity ZERO Large Cap Index Fund because it holds stocks that are too small to get included in the large-cap party.