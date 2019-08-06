Read This Before Buying Future plc (LON:FUTR) Shares

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Future plc (LON:FUTR).

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

Future Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The CEO & Executive Director, Zillah Byng-Thorne, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for UK£1.3m worth of shares at a price of UK£5.15 each. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of UK£10.56, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was 54% of Zillah Byng-Thorne's holding. Notably Zillah Byng-Thorne was also the biggest buyer, having purchased UK£191k worth of shares.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Future than they bought, over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

LSE:FUTR Recent Insider Trading, August 6th 2019 More

Does Future Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data indicates that Future insiders own about UK£4.6m worth of shares (which is 0.5% of the company). Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Do The Future Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Future shares in the last quarter. The insider transactions at Future are not inspiring us to buy. We also note that, as far as we can see, insider ownership is fairly low, compared to other companies. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Future, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.