Read This Before Buying Glance Technologies Inc. (CNSX:GET) Shares

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Glance Technologies Inc. (CNSX:GET).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Glance Technologies

Penny Green made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$399k worth of shares at a price of CA$0.73 each. That is hardly a positive sign, even though it took place above the latest price (CA$0.15). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it. Penny Green was the only individual insider to sell over the last year. Notably Penny Green was also the biggest buyer, having purchased CA$50k worth of shares.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 80.00k shares worth CA$50k. But they sold 1.34m for CA$968k. Penny Green ditched 1.34m shares over the year. The average price per share was CA$0.72. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Glance Technologies Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Glance Technologies insiders own 22% of the company, worth about CA$4.9m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Glance Technologies Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Glance Technologies insider transactions recently certainly doesn’t bother us. Our analysis of Glance Technologies insider transactions leaves us cautious. But it’s good to see that insiders own shares in the company. I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can access this interactive graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow for free .

