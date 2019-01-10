Read This Before Buying Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Columbia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

Graco Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

President Patrick McHale made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$10m worth of shares at a price of US$45.21 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$42.72. They might be selling for a variety of reasons, but it’s hard to argue this is a bullish sign. Arguably, insider selling at around current prices should give us reason to reflect on whether the stock is fully valued at the moment.

We note that in the last year insiders divested 267.89k shares for a total of US$12m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Graco shares, than buying. They sold for an average price of about US$45.19. It’s not particularly great to see insiders were selling shares around current prices. Since insiders sell for many reasons, we wouldn’t put too much weight on it. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:GGG Insider Trading January 10th 19 More

Does Graco Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 1.3% of Graco shares, worth about US$92m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it’s enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Graco Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Graco insider transactions recently certainly doesn’t bother us. Still, the insider transactions at Graco in the last 12 months are not very heartening. But it’s good to see that insiders own shares in the company. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Graco, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

