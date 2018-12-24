Read This Before Buying Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) Shares

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

Halliburton Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

President of Western Hemisphere James Brown made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$648k worth of shares at a price of US$40.53 each. While the sale doesn’t make us feel confident, we do note it was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$25.85. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Halliburton than they bought, over the last year. The average sell price was around US$41.23. Insider selling doesn’t make us excited to buy. But we note that the selling, on average, was at well above the recently traded price of US$25.85. You can see the insider transactions over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders at Halliburton Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we’ve seen significant insider selling at Halliburton. In total, insiders dumped US$742k worth of shares in that time, and we didn’t record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Does Halliburton Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Halliburton insiders own 0.3% of the company, currently worth about US$70m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Halliburton Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought Halliburton stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. So we'd only buy after careful consideration.