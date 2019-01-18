Read This Before Buying Hexagon Composites ASA (OB:HEX) For Its Dividend

Dividends can be underrated but they form a large part of investment returns, playing an important role in compounding returns in the long run. Historically, Hexagon Composites ASA (OB:HEX) has been paying a dividend to shareholders. Today it yields 1.1%. Does Hexagon Composites tick all the boxes of a great dividend stock? Below, I’ll take you through my analysis.

How I analyze a dividend stock

When researching a dividend stock, I always follow the following screening criteria:

Does it pay an annual yield higher than 75% of dividend payers?

Does it consistently pay out dividends without missing a payment of significantly cutting payout?

Has dividend per share amount increased over the past?

Does earnings amply cover its dividend payments?

Will the company be able to keep paying dividend based on the future earnings growth?

OB:HEX Historical Dividend Yield January 18th 19

How does Hexagon Composites fare?

The company currently pays out 33% of its earnings as a dividend, according to its trailing twelve-month data, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. Going forward, analysts expect HEX’s payout to increase to 67% of its earnings. Assuming a constant share price, this equates to a dividend yield of 2.5%. However, EPS is forecasted to fall to NOK0.72 in the upcoming year. Therefore, although payout is expected to increase, the fall in earnings may not equate to higher dividend income.

When considering the sustainability of dividends, it is also worth checking the cash flow of a company. Companies with strong cash flow can sustain a higher payout ratio, while companies with weaker cash flow generally cannot.

If dividend is a key criteria in your investment consideration, then you need to make sure the dividend stock you’re eyeing out is reliable in its payments. The reality is that it is too early to consider Hexagon Composites as a dividend investment. It has only been consistently paying dividends for 9 years, however, standard practice for reliable payers is to look for a 10-year minimum track record.

In terms of its peers, Hexagon Composites produces a yield of 1.1%, which is on the low-side for Machinery stocks.

Next Steps:

After digging a little deeper into Hexagon Composites’s yield, it’s easy to see why you should be cautious investing in the company just for the dividend. But if you are not exclusively a dividend investor, the stock could still be an interesting investment opportunity. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I recommend taking sufficient time to understand its core business and determine whether the company and its investment properties suit your overall goals. I’ve put together three fundamental aspects you should further examine:

