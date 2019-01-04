Read This Before Buying Inmobiliaria del Sur, S.A. (BME:ISUR) Shares

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Inmobiliaria del Sur, S.A. (BME:ISUR).

What Is Insider Buying?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

Inmobiliaria del Sur Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Director and Member of Audit Committtee Augusto Sequeiros Pumar made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for €62k worth of shares at a price of €12.90 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of €10.30. While their view may have changed since the sale, this is not a particularly positive fact. We generally tread carefully if insiders have been selling on market, even if they sold slightly above the current price. Augusto Sequeiros Pumar was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership of Inmobiliaria del Sur

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It’s great to see that Inmobiliaria del Sur insiders own 1.6% of the company, worth about €2.8m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Inmobiliaria del Sur Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Inmobiliaria del Sur insider transactions recently certainly doesn’t bother us. The insider transactions at Inmobiliaria del Sur are not inspiring us to buy. And we’re not picking up on high enough insider ownership to give us any comfort. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

