Read This Before Buying Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) Shares

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Selling?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Columbia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Inphi

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when Chairman Diosdado Banatao sold US$1.2m worth of shares at a price of US$39.60 per share. Although we don’t gain confidence from insider selling, we note that this large sale was at well above current price of US$31.54. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 30.00k shares for US$763k. But they sold 107.64k for US$3.1m. All up, insiders sold more shares in Inphi than they bought, over the last year. They sold for an average price of about US$28.35. We don’t gain confidence from insider selling below the recent share price of US$31.54. Of course, the sales could be motivated for a multitude of reasons, so we shouldn’t jump to conclusions. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Inphi Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we’ve seen significant insider selling at Inphi. Specifically, insiders ditched US$1.3m worth of shares in that time, and we didn’t record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it’s not the be all and end all.

Does Inphi Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Inphi insiders own about US$23m worth of shares. That equates to 1.7% of the company. We’ve certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Inphi Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought Inphi stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy!