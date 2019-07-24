Read This Before Buying Jiangxi Bank Co., Ltd. (HKG:1916) For Its Dividend

Today we'll take a closer look at Jiangxi Bank Co., Ltd. (HKG:1916) from a dividend investor's perspective. Owning a strong business and reinvesting the dividends is widely seen as an attractive way of growing your wealth. Yet sometimes, investors buy a popular dividend stock because of its yield, and then lose money if the company's dividend doesn't live up to expectations.

Some simple analysis can reduce the risk of holding Jiangxi Bank for its dividend, and we'll focus on the most important aspects below.

Payout ratios

Companies (usually) pay dividends out of their earnings. If a company is paying more than it earns, the dividend might have to be cut. Comparing dividend payments to a company's net profit after tax is a simple way of reality-checking whether a dividend is sustainable. In the last year, Jiangxi Bank paid out 16% of its profit as dividends. With a low payout ratio, it looks like the dividend is comprehensively covered by earnings.

Dividend Volatility

Before buying a stock for its income, we want to see if the dividends have been stable in the past, and if the company has a track record of maintaining its dividend. This company has been paying a dividend for less than 2 years, which we think is too soon to consider it a reliable dividend stock. Its most recent annual dividend was CN¥0.08 per share.





Dividend Growth Potential

The other half of the dividend investing equation is evaluating whether earnings per share (EPS) are growing. Growing EPS can help maintain or increase the purchasing power of the dividend over the long run. It's not great to see that Jiangxi Bank's have fallen at approximately 3.2% over the past five years. If earnings continue to decline, the dividend may come under pressure. Every investor should make an assessment of whether the company is taking steps to stabilise the situation.

We'd also point out that Jiangxi Bank issued a meaningful number of new shares in the past year. Trying to grow the dividend when issuing new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill. Companies that consistently issue new shares are often suboptimal from a dividend perspective.

Conclusion

When we look at a dividend stock, we need to form a judgement on whether the dividend will grow, if the company is able to maintain it in a wide range of economic circumstances, and if the dividend payout is sustainable. Firstly, we like that Jiangxi Bank has a low and conservative payout ratio. Earnings per share have been falling, and the company has a relatively short dividend history - shorter than we like, anyway. In summary, we're unenthused by Jiangxi Bank as a dividend stock. It's not that we think it is a bad company; it simply falls short of our criteria in some key areas.

