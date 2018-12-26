Read This Before Buying Jindal Saw Limited (NSE:JINDALSAW) For Its Dividend

A sizeable part of portfolio returns can be produced by dividend stocks due to their contribution to compounding returns in the long run. Historically, Jindal Saw Limited (NSE:JINDALSAW) has paid a dividend to shareholders. It currently yields 1.5%. Let’s dig deeper into whether Jindal Saw should have a place in your portfolio.

See our latest analysis for Jindal Saw

Here’s how I find good dividend stocks

When assessing a stock as a potential addition to my dividend Portfolio, I look at these five areas:

Is its annual yield among the top 25% of dividend-paying companies?

Does it consistently pay out dividends without missing a payment of significantly cutting payout?

Has dividend per share amount increased over the past?

Is is able to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings?

Will the company be able to keep paying dividend based on the future earnings growth?

NSEI:JINDALSAW Historical Dividend Yield December 26th 18 More

How does Jindal Saw fare?

Jindal Saw has a trailing twelve-month payout ratio of 20%, meaning the dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Furthermore, analysts have not forecasted a dividends per share for the future, which makes it hard to determine the yield shareholders should expect, and whether the current payout is sustainable, moving forward.

When assessing the forecast sustainability of a dividend it is also worth considering the cash flow of the business. A company with strong cash flow, relative to earnings, can sometimes sustain a high pay out ratio.

If there is one thing that you want to be reliable in your life, it’s dividend stocks and their constant income stream. Not only have dividend payouts from Jindal Saw fallen over the past 10 years, it has also been highly volatile during this time, with drops of over 25% in some years. This means that dividend hunters should probably steer clear of the stock, at least for now until the track record improves.

Relative to peers, Jindal Saw has a yield of 1.5%, which is on the low-side for Metals and Mining stocks.

Next Steps:

Now you know to keep in mind the reason why investors should be careful investing in Jindal Saw for the dividend. But if you are not exclusively a dividend investor, the stock could still be an interesting investment opportunity. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I urge potential investors to try and get a good understanding of the underlying business and its fundamentals before deciding on an investment. I’ve put together three essential factors you should further research:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for JINDALSAW’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for JINDALSAW’s outlook. Historical Performance: What has JINDALSAW’s returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Dividend Rockstars: Are there better dividend payers with stronger fundamentals out there? Check out our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



