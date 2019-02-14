Read This Before Buying KuangChi Science Limited (HKG:439) Shares

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in KuangChi Science Limited (HKG:439).

What Is Insider Selling?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Columbia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At KuangChi Science

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when Hin Shek Wong sold HK$105m worth of shares at a price of HK$1.50 per share. Although we don’t gain confidence from insider selling, we note that this large sale was at well above current price of HK$0.59. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it. Hin Shek Wong was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership of KuangChi Science

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it’s a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. KuangChi Science insiders own about HK$643m worth of shares. That equates to 19% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At KuangChi Science Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded KuangChi Science shares in the last quarter. While we feel good about high insider ownership of KuangChi Science, we can't say the same about the selling of shares.

