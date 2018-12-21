Read This Before Buying Kwong Man Kee Group Limited (HKG:8023) For Its Dividend

A sizeable part of portfolio returns can be produced by dividend stocks due to their contribution to compounding returns in the long run. Kwong Man Kee Group Limited (HKG:8023) has begun paying dividends recently. It now yields 2.7%. Does Kwong Man Kee Group tick all the boxes of a great dividend stock? Below, I’ll take you through my analysis.

See our latest analysis for Kwong Man Kee Group

Here’s how I find good dividend stocks

If you are a dividend investor, you should always assess these five key metrics:

Is its annual yield among the top 25% of dividend-paying companies?

Does it consistently pay out dividends without missing a payment of significantly cutting payout?

Has the amount of dividend per share grown over the past?

Does earnings amply cover its dividend payments?

Based on future earnings growth, will it be able to continue to payout dividend at the current rate?

SEHK:8023 Historical Dividend Yield December 21st 18 More

How does Kwong Man Kee Group fare?

Kwong Man Kee Group has a trailing twelve-month payout ratio of 65%, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. Furthermore, analysts have not forecasted a dividends per share for the future, which makes it hard to determine the yield shareholders should expect, and whether the current payout is sustainable, moving forward.

If you want to dive deeper into the sustainability of a certain payout ratio, you may wish to consider the cash flow of the business. Cash flow is important because companies with strong cash flow can usually sustain higher payout ratios.

If there is one thing that you want to be reliable in your life, it’s dividend stocks and their constant income stream. The reality is that it is too early to consider Kwong Man Kee Group as a dividend investment. It has only been paying out dividend for the past one year. Generally, the rule of thumb for determining whether a stock is a reliable dividend payer is that it should be consistently paying dividends for the past 10 years or more. Clearly there’s a long road ahead before we can ascertain whether 8023 one as a stable dividend player.

Relative to peers, Kwong Man Kee Group produces a yield of 2.7%, which is on the low-side for Construction stocks.

Next Steps:

Now you know to keep in mind the reason why investors should be careful investing in Kwong Man Kee Group for the dividend. On the other hand, if you are not strictly just a dividend investor, the stock could still be offering some interesting investment opportunities. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I recommend taking sufficient time to understand its core business and determine whether the company and its investment properties suit your overall goals. I’ve put together three key factors you should further examine:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for 8023’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for 8023’s outlook. Historical Performance: What has 8023’s returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Dividend Rockstars: Are there better dividend payers with stronger fundamentals out there? Check out our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



