Read This Before Buying M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Columbia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

M.D.C. Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when Senior VP Robert Martin sold US$287k worth of shares at a price of US$31.91 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$29.26. They could have a variety of motivations for selling, but it’s still not particularly encouraging to see. We generally tread carefully if insiders have been selling on market, even if they sold slightly above the current price.

Over the last year, we note insiders sold 23.34k shares worth US$728k. In total, M.D.C. Holdings insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. They sold for an average price of about US$31.17. It’s not ideal to see that insiders have sold at around the current price. Since insiders sell for many reasons, we wouldn’t put too much weight on it. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it’s a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. M.D.C. Holdings insiders own 11% of the company, currently worth about US$199m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About M.D.C. Holdings Insiders?

There haven’t been any insider transactions in the last three months — that doesn’t mean much. It’s great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back at the last year, we don’t gain confidence from the M.D.C. Holdings insiders selling. Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for M.D.C. Holdings.